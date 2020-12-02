LGFA say there is no issue in late venue change for All-Ireland semi-final

Clash between Cork and Galway has been moved from LIT due to a training session

Parnell Park will host Sunday’s match. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) say they have no issue in the late switch of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Galway from LIT Gaelic Grounds to Parnell Park.

The match had originally been scheduled for Semple Stadium on November 28th but was moved back a week to accommodate Cork dual players with LIT Gaelic Grounds set to host the match, which will be shown live on TG4, at 1.30pm.

However, on Monday it emerged that the Limerick hurlers would be using the ground for a training session on Sunday ahead of next week’s All-Ireland SHC final against Waterford.

That meant that the Limerick County Board informed the LGFA last Thursday that the ground was no longer available and the match was moved to Parnell Park.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the LGFA said that they “noted media comment around this fixture,” and wished to clarify it.

The statement went on to say that “the LGFA wishes to categorically state that we fully understand Limerick’s wish to use their own venue for training purposes next Sunday. Furthermore, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Limerick GAA in the past, and our 2019 All-Ireland Senior Club Final was played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and we were afforded a warm welcome there, and treated very well.”

