Leitrim edge out Wicklow in Carrick-on-Shannon

Goalkeeper Mark Jackson’s seven points prove in vain as Connacht side progress

Ryan O’Rourke scored six points as Leitrim beat Wicklow. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Ryan O’Rourke scored six points as Leitrim beat Wicklow. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Leitrim 0-15 Wicklow 0-13

An impressive second half performance by Leitrim edged out an impressive Wicklow in a tight game played in difficult conditions to advance to round two of the qualifiers inCarrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

Wicklow relied heavily on the marksmanship of goalkeeper Mark Jackson who kept his side in the game at critical times registering seven of his side’s total from placed balls.

In a lacklustre first half both sides were level on three points each after 20 minutes and although Wicklow went ahead through a Mark Jackson pointed free, three unanswered Leitrim points put daylight between the sides for the first time.

However Wicklow enjoyed a purple patch of their own in the closing minutes scoring three points without reply by Rory Finn (two) and Mark Kenny, but Leitrim’s man of the match Ryan O’Rourke’s point from play left the half time score at 0-7 each.

Both sides traded points in a much improved second half performance but the game remained tied until 12 minutes from time, when two Leitrim points from play by Ryan O’Rourke and Pearse Dolan extended the hosts’ lead.

Leitrim finished the stronger with two further points from O’Rourke and Niall Brady to deservedly progress to the next round.

Leitrim: C McCrann; P Maguire (0-1), M McWeeney, A Flynn; C Reynolds, M Plunkett, R Mulvey (0-1); O Mccaffrey, S Moran; D Flynn (0-1), S McWeeney, S Quinn (0-1); E Sweeney, P Dolan (0-3), R O’Rourke (0-6, three frees). Subs: D McGovern for O McCaffrey BC (33 min), N Brady for E Sweeney (60), G Plunkett for S McWeeney (65), O Madden for C Reynolds (65), J Gilheaney for S Morn (68), N Plunkett for S Quinn (73).

Wicklow: M Jackson (0-7, five frees, two 45s); E Murtagh, R O’Brien, J Snell; D Devereaux, S Mooney, D Fitzgerald; D Healy (0-2), P O’Toole (0-1); R Finn (0-2, one free), D Hayden, T Smith; M Kenny (0-1, free), C O’Brien, P O’Connor. Subs: C Healy for D Devereaux (44 min), A McLoughlin for D Hayden (61), D Keane for P O’Connor (61), O Manning for S Mooney (65), C Magee for R Finn (70), C McGraynor for T Smith (67).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).

