Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Garrycastle survive Ratoath comeback

Westmeath champions hang on at the death as they make it into Leinster semi-finals

Garrycastle survived a Ratoath comeback at Cusack Park to reach the Leinster semi-finals. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Garrycastle (Westmeath) 3-11 Ratoath (Meath) 2-12

Garrycastle survived a late comeback by Ratoath to deservedly win an entertaining match in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

The Meath champions got off to a good start with a point apiece from Conor Rooney and Joey Wallace, but fine play by veteran Dessie Dolan teed up Alex Gardiner for a well taken goal in the sixth minute to edge the home team ahead.

Garrycastle scored seven unanswered points between the ninth and 27th minutes, three of them from frees by Dolan, and they were well worth their interval lead of 1-9 to 0-5.

Ratoath came right back into contention by scoring 1-2 without reply in the opening five minutes of the second half, the goal gifted by the home defence to half-time sub Cian Rogers. Garrycastle responded with a flicked goal by another half-time sub Tom O’Halloran in the 36th minute.

Michael Monaghan scored his side’s third goal in the 43rd minute and the Westmeath men led by 3-11 and 1-8 with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

However, the visitors dominated the closing quarter during which they scored 1-4 without reply, the goal from yet another interval sub David McGowan in the first minute of added-time, but Garrycastle hung on for a deserved win.

Garrycastle: S Brennan; M Guiheen, J Donohue, M McCallon; D Harte, J Gaffey, G McCallon; J Barrett, J Dolan; A Monaghan (0-2), E Monaghan, M Monaghan (1-2); J Sheerin (0-2), A Gardiner (1-1), D Dolan (0-3, three frees). Subs: G Heneghan (0-1, free) for D Dolan (half-time), T O’Halloran (1-0) for A Monaghan (half-time), E Mulvihill for E Monaghan (55 min), J Nugent for M Monaghan (57), C Cosgrove for Gardiner (60), J McGuire for Harte (62).

Ratoath: S Duffy; S Brazil, C McGill, L Newe; C Ó Fearraigh, G McGowan, E Boyle; K McCabe, D Kelly; E Wallace (0-6, five frees), C Rooney (0-3), B O’Connor; J Wallace (0-1), C O’Brien, C Ahearne (0-1, free). Subs: A Gerard for Brazil (half-time), D McGowan (1-1) for O’Connor (half-time), C Rogers (1-0) for Ahearne (half-time), D McPartlin for Duffy (39 mins), B McGowan for O’Brien (47 mins).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

