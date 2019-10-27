Leinster SFC 1st round: Garrycastle, St Patrick’s and Éire Óg through to quarter-finals

Garrycastle (Westmeath) 0-15 Emmet Óg Killoe (Longford) 0-6

Ferbane (Offaly) 2-9 St Patrick’s GAA Club (Wicklow) 1-14

Éire Óg (Carlow) 4-6 Castletown (Wexford) 1-10

Garrycastle, St Patrick’s and Éire Óg all advanced to the quarter-finals of the Leinster football championship following victories in their retrospective provincial games on Sunday.

Garrycastle had nine points to spare against Longford’s Emmet Óg Killoe in the midlands club derby at TEG Cusack Park, with former Westmeath star Dessie Dolan scoring their first five points, two from play.

The Athlone-based outfit held a three-point lead at the interval but were very strong in the second half and were full value for their nine-point win. They will now face Meath champions Ratoath in the quarter-finals.

St Patrick’s of Wicklow also booked their place in the next round, claiming victory in O’Connor Park Tullamore against Offaly’s Ferbane.

Ferbane registered goals in the sixth and 13th minutes, with Cathal Flynn and Cian Johnson finding the target and the locals held a 2-4 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Thomas Kelly scored a goal for the visitors after the break to reduce the deficit to a single point and the Wicklow champions pushed on for a two-point win. Portlaoise will be their opponents in the quarter-finals.

Carlow’s Éire Óg claimed a five-point victory over Wexford champions Castletown in Sunday’s later game in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Chris Blake, Cormac Mullins and Jordan Morrissey all found the net for Éire Óg in the first half, as the Carlow side held a 3-4 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Jonathan Bealin scored eight points for Castletown, six of which came in the second half, but a goal from Blake after the interval sealed the victory for Éire Óg, who held out for a five-point win. They are set to meet Kildare champions Sarsfields in the quarter-finals.