Kevin McStay: Plenty of scope for improving football as a spectacle
The use of technology to ease the burden on referees should be a priority for the GAA
When Stephen Cluxton came off his line early for the penalty save which denied Paul Geaney a goal in the drawn final, I had it rerun within eight or nine seconds in the commentary position. This type of ‘ref-assist’ doesn’t have to be unacceptably intrusive. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
My late father had a phrase that combined his love and admiration for the GAA with the frustration that it could sometimes cause him. He would sit there extolling the association’s virtues and all that ordinary volunteers achieved in the community but he could equally bemoan the conservatism and suspicious attitudes to change.
“The very thing that drives us forward, holds us back,” he used to say.