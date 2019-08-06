And then there were four. Kerry-Tyrone has its own recent history and edge and I am sure it will produce a worthy finalist on Sunday. But I think it is fair to say that the eyes of the country will be on the Saturday night live match. Dublin and Mayo: one more time.

One assumes it will be a full house in Croke Park. This rivalry has been bubbling for most of the decade. In a funny way, it reminds me of the old snooker wars between Jimmy White and Steve Davis. White was erratic, lovable, sometimes brilliant and sometimes left you hiding behind the sofa. So it is with Mayo. White was the people’s darling.