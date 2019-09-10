Kevin McStay: Dublin should make history with two or three points to spare
Jim Gavin’s men may not be the force they were but they are still a brilliant team
Dublin’s Jonny Cooper after his red card in the All-Ireland final with manager Jim Gavin. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
In the real world the past week has been dominated by the return to schools and colleges: the seasonal excitement and upheaval. Yet the awareness of this Dublin-Kerry unfinished business has been thrumming away in the background.
And for both camps the days have been all about corrections and considerations, and then wiping the slate clean for Saturday’s replay.