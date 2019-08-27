Kevin McStay: David Moran holds the keys for the Kingdom
If Dublin can win the crucial midfield battle a fifth All-Ireland in a row beckons
David Moran: without a a huge performance from their inspirational midfielder Kerry will not win the All-Ireland. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
The countdown is gathering pace now and the heartbeat quickens.
This will be a memorable week in two counties that have given the GAA its emblematic football rivalry. When the ball is thrown in on Sunday we won’t have seen Dublin or Kerry play for three weeks. They’ve been working furiously back stage. And there are a few issues for the supporters in both counties to think about.