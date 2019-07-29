Kerry turn the tables on Tyrone to book semi-final with Galway

Kerry 1-12 Tyrone 0-9

Kerry remain on course for a sixth successive All-Ireland MFC title, through to another semi-final following their comeback win over Tyrone at Tullamore on Sunday.

They turned the game around in impressive fashion after falling four points behind to a stubborn Red Hand side.

But an Emmet O’Shea goal finally broke the beaten Ulster finalists, and the Kingdom go through to a semi-final against Galway.

Tyrone defended superbly in the opening half, forcing a string of turnovers and breaking for Luke Donnelly and Mark Devlin to ease them ahead.

Jack O’Connor converted a couple of Kerry 45s but they needed two excellent saves from Devon Burns to deny Donnelly and Conor Cuddy.

Daniel Fullerton eased the Ulster runners-up into a four-point lead, with Kerry’s first point from play coming from Dylan Geaney in stoppage time as they turned around trailing by 0-6 to 0-3.

Kerry ran at the Tyrone defence with greater vigour and conviction, going level through Eoghan O’Sullivan, and took the lead for the first time with O’Shea’s goal in the 47th minute.

O’Connor brought his tally to five points, and the excellent Geaney added a couple as they pushed for the finish line with authority.

KERRY: D Burns; L Chester, A Dineen, K O’Sullivan; E O’Sullivan (0-1), A Curran, S O’Brien; C Ó Baglaoich, R Collins; D Lynch, J O’Connor (0-5, 1f, 2 45), C Crowley; G Hassett, D Geaney (0-3), E O’Shea (1-2).

Subs: J Linehan for K O’Sullivan (38), D O’Callaghan for Crowley (38), T Ó hAiniféin for Lynch (55), K Goulding for O’Shea (58), J Kerins for Hassett (61), R O’Grady (0-1) for O’Connor (62).

TYRONE: S McMenamin; C Cuddy, M McCann, S Sweeney; S O’Donnell, N Devlin, J Donaghy; S Donaghy, M McGleenan; S Daly, M Devlin (0-4, 2 45), R Campbell; A McGrath, D Fullerton (0-1), L Donnelly (0-3, 1f).

Subs: B Conway for Cuddy (38), S Browne (0-1) for Donnelly (43), C Daly for McGleenan (BC 50), R Burns for O’Donnell (50), E Montgomery for S Donaghy (72).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).