Kerry SFC semi-finals: Dr Crokes keep three-in-a-row hopes alive

Chasing three-in-a-row of Kerry SFC titles, Dr Crokes had to wait until injury time in Tralee before seeing off Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-19 to 2-10 to book a place in the decider.

It was a game of many flashpoints after Gavin O’Brien struck for an O’Rahilly’s goal after 30 seconds. Despite some excellent points from Kieran O’Leary, Tony Brosnan and David Shaw, Crokes were fortunate to retire level at 0-11 to 2-5 at the interval, O’Brien claiming a second goal for O’Rahilly’s goal in the 25th minute after slack Crokes defending.

There was a tremendous midfield battle between Kerry team-mates David Moran and Johnny Buckley but the game turned midway through the second half. Firstly, Jack Savage received a second yellow with O’Rahilly’s leading by a point and then in the 54th minute O’Rahilly’s made a complete mess of a kick-out and super sub Jordan Kiely pounced for a goal that saw the Crokes hit the front.

Brian Looney’s sending off in the 59th minute left it a 14-a-side contest for the nine minutes (including eight of injury) but late points from Brosnan, Johnny Buckley and Kieran O’Leary, along with Kiely’s second goal fashioned by O’Leary, was enough for the champions to advance to the final.

Colm Cooper came on at half-time but only lasted 15 minutes before being black carded just after Savage’s sending off.

In the opening semi-final it took the genius of David Clifford, who scored 2-4 despite putting a penalty wide, to rescue fancied East Kerry as they drew with Dingle, 2-10 to 1-13.

Kerry senior Tom O’Sullivan scored the a 66th-minute point to secure a replay back at Austin Stack Park next Sunday.

Both sides finished with 14 men after Dingle’s Paul Devane was red carded on 30 minutes and Shane McSweeney followed him for a double yellow dismissal right on half-time.