Kerry’s Peter Crowley suspended for eight weeks over squirting incident

Injured player seen to direct bottle at Cormac Costello while acting as maor uisce

Kerry’s Peter Crowley has been suspended for eight weeks after he was seen to squirt water at Cormac Costello during the drawn All-Ireland Final. Crowley was acting as a maor uisce for the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kerry footballer Peter Crowley has been suspended for eight weeks for an incident in the drawn All-Ireland final when, in his capacity as a maor uisce, he was seen to squirt water at a Dublin player from the sideline during the second half.

Crowley, a former All Star, was a big loss to the county after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury before the championship and is currently recovering. He was widely seen both by spectators and television viewers – and also by referee David Gough, who reported the incident – directing a bottle at Cormac Costello and squirting water at him.

Currently there is a prohibition on injured players and members of the extended panel fulfilling the functions of a water carrier but they aren’t always observed. Monaghan’s Darren Hughes was suspended earlier in the summer for getting involved with Fermanagh players when acting in the same capacity while injured.

“We’ll be reviewing the match regulations and where necessary, the rules to tidy up this area,” said Feargal McGill, the GAA’s head of games administration.

