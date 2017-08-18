Kerry make three changes for semi-final clash with Mayo

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has made three changes for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo. Former All Star wing forward Donnchadh Walsh is injured and has been replaced by Stephen O’Brien.

There are also changes at centrefield where Anthony Maher comes in for Jack Barry and in defence where Killian Young takes over from Fionn Fitzgerald at corner back.

It means that there are also three changes from the side that lined up against Mayo in the counties’ last meeting in the championship, the 2014 semi-final: Fitzgerald and Walsh as well as the retired Aidan O’Mahony have been replaced by Mark Griffin, O’Brien and Tadhg Morley.

Mayo make just one change from the quarter-final replay win over Roscommon, with fit-again Lee Keegan replacing Paddy Durcan in the half-back line. Donal Vaughan has been named at fullback for his 100th appearance for the senior team.

KERRY (SFC v Mayo): Brian Kelly; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Johnny Buckley (capt), Stephen O’Brien; Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue.

Subs: Shane Ryan, Jack Barry, Fionn Fitzgerald, Barry John Keane, Jonathan Lyne, Jack Savage, Darran O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan, Seán O’Shea, Bryan Sheehan, Gavin Crowley.

MAYO: David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Keith Higgins; Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle; Séamus O’Shea,Tom Parsons; Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor; Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) Cillian O’Connor (capt), Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen).