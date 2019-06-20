Kerry make four changes for Munster final clash against Cork

Kerry manager Peter Keane has made four changes to the team that beat Clare in the semi-final in the selection for Saturday’s Munster final against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Dara Moynihan comes in for his Championship debut in place of former Footballer of the Year, James O’Donoghue, who tweaked a hamstring against Clare and isn’t being risked.

The team sees the return from injury of experienced defender Paul Murphy and centrefielder Jack Barry, who come in for Shane Enright and Adrian Spillane, respectively.

Gavin White is named at wing back in place of Gavin Crowley.

KERRY (SFC v Cork): Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Jack Sherwood, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Diarmuid O’Connor, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Dara Moynihan.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, Mark Griffin, Shane Enright, Tommy Walsh, Brian O Beaglaioch, Micheál Burns, Graham O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane, Gavin O’Brien.