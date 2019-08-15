Kerry boss Peter Keane has ‘no problem’ with David Gough refereeing final

Kerry football manager Peter Keane has “no problem” with the appointment of David Gough as referee for the All-Ireland football final showdown against Dublin on September 1st.

Speaking at the Kerry press event on Thursday evening, Keane also dismissed any suggestion Gough might somehow be biased towards Dublin given he resides there, or that the controversy surrounding his appointment might somehow impact on the game.

“I have no problem with David Gough,” said Keane. “I think he is the best referee in the country at the moment in time. I don’t get hung up on referees. I was thinking about it today, we played Dublin in the league and I can’t tell you who refereed the game. The referee does his job.

“My father was a referee below in South Kerry years ago. The referee goes to do a good job. Some guys get het up that this guy does not do us any favours or that fellow does not do us any favours. Sure the referee was appointed. Was there any hoo-ha about the referee the last day. No, you get on with it.

The 36-year-old Gough is from Meath, but lives and works in Dublin, and his residency in the capital has led to some people – including former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice – suggesting he should not be allowed to officiate next month’s showpiece.

Keane disagreed entirely: “Like I said already, I think he is probably the best ref in the country. If you are the best ref in the country you are used to the grief of 80,000 people inside in the ground. That is just the pressure you put with it and I don’t think it is an issue for him.”

Such commentary, he said was unhelpful: “I think it is, yeah. The guy is out there to do the best job he can and let him at it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”

Kerry defender Paul Murphy also dismissed all suggestion the referee appointment might somehow have a bearing on the game.

“I don’t think so,” said Murphy. “From a player’s point of view, to play in an All-Ireland is a pinnacle in your career. It’s a landmark match. You’ve had to do a load of work to get there, and you want to perform to your best. And it’s no different for a referee.

“He’s an excellent referee; he has a huge body of work behind him. He wouldn’t be getting a match like the All-Ireland without that. So, look, I’ve no issue whatsoever with him getting the game the next day.

“It’s a high-pressure game, whoever gets it. And, look, I’m sure he’ll do a great job and he’ll do it to the best of his abilities.”

Keane confirmed Kerry were awaiting an appeal hearing for forward Stephen O’Brien, who picked up a third black card in the semi-final win over Tyrone, thus ruling him out of the final: Kerry are appealing the second black card he picked up against Meath the previous week.

“I’m not sure of the technicalities, but they’ve an appeal lodged, and it’s just going to take its course. I think the hearing is something over the next couple of days.

“I say it on the day, and thought it was harsh, but that’s not really for me to say, it’s like blaming the referee. He obviously got it picked up, but we felt it was harsh, and we’re appealing on the strength of that. I’m not so sure of the technicalities.”

Keane also suggested it would be harsh for a black card card in February to force a player to miss the All-Ireland.

“[I] think it would be harsh to miss an All-Ireland final no matter what way you go about it. A black in April or February of whenever, it’s tough. I’d imagine it should be two different competitions but that’s just the way it is.”

Keane confirmed that James O’Donoghue is back training and in contention to make the 26-strong match-day panel.

“He’s very close,” said Keane. “Everyone is okay. We met up last night, had a bit of a training session, everybody was fairly okay so we are happy enough with where we are at.

“The other side of it is that you have 30-odd fellahs who are available for selection. His name [O’Donoghue] keeps cropping up by ye, but every other fellah inside in that squad is looking for a spot as well. They are all reasonably in good shape.”