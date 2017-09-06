Justin McMahon announces Tyrone retirement

Tyrone veteran Justin McMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Full-back McMahon was part of the 2008 All-Ireland winning side, and was named an All-Star on the back of his efforts during that successful campaign.

In total the Omagh St. Enda’s clubman made 110 appearances for Tyrone, and won five Ulster Championships in the process.

The news of McMahon’s retirement comes the day after the county board announced manager Mickey Harte would be staying on for a further three seasons, following a heavy All-Ireland SFC semi-final defeat to Dublin.

It also leaves Colm Cavanagh as the sole surviving member of the 2008 side still playing on the current Tyrone panel.