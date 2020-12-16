Join Jim McGuinness and Kevin McStay for a preview of the All-Ireland final

On Wednesday, Malachy Clerkin will host a virtual event for Irish Times readers

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea with John Small and Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin during last year’s semi-final. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In an ideal world we’d be inviting you all to a venue to listen to the likes of Jim McGuinness and Kevin McStay preview the All-Ireland final but, this year, a night in on the couch will have to do.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Irish Times GAA writer Malachy Clerkin will be joined by Irish Times chief sportswriter Keith Duggan for a look ahead to this year’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo with Jim McGuinness and Kevin McStay providing the insight.

Tickets for Irish Times subscribers will cost €7.50 while non-subscribers can tune in for €15 with proceedings starting at 7pm.

Details of how to watch will be included in your confirmation email.

So why not get a few beverages of your choice, fire up the laptop and listen to some of the best GAA pundits and writers around as this year’s Christmas All-Ireland final creeps closer.

You can purchase your tickets here.

