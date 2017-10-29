John Heslin inspires St Loman’s to Westmeath hat-trick

Heslin scores a wonder goal after 12 seconds as Tyrrellspass beaten in final once again
John Heslin helped St Loman’s to a Westmeath hat-trick. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

St Loman’s, Mullingar 3-13 Tyrrellspass 0-14

With John Heslin leading the way, St Loman’s completed their first ever hat-trick of Westmeath senior football titles in fine style in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon, defeating last year’s runners-up Tyrrellspass.

The game started in sensational fashion with Heslin scoring a wonderful goal after a mere 12 seconds. When Sean Flanagan also found the net in the fifth minute, the holders led by 2-0 to 0-1.

Tyrrellspass continued to plug away with Ger Egan reliable from placed balls. St Loman’s full back Shane Flynn was red-carded in the 29th minute, giving Tyrrellspass, who trailed by 2-5 to 0-8 at the interval, real hope on the change of ends.

The gap was still three points (2-10 to 0-13) in the 55th minute when Tyrrellspass’ defender Ben Gavin was dismissed, leaving both sides with 14 men.

A sublime low finish by Heslin on the hour mark sealed the club’s fourth title this decade and their seventh overall.

St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Daly; N O’Toole, S Flynn, G Grehan; G Glennon, P Dowdall, D Whelan; P Sharry (0-1), J Heslin (2-6, six frees); K Reilly, R O’Toole, D Windsor; K Casey (0-3), S Flanagan (1-1), S Dempsey (0-2). Subs: J O’Toole for Reilly (40 mins), K Lynam for N O’Toole (46 mins), C Reilly for J O’Toole (BC, 50 mins), G Hickey for R O’Toole (60 mins), C Kilmurray for Dempsey (60 mins), B O’Loughlin for Windsor (60 + 1 mins).

Tyrrellspass: D Quinn; S Quinn, J Gonoud, E O’Neill; B Gavin (0-1), B Slevin, C Slevin (0-2, one free); C Dunne, Denis Glennon; V Sizychas, A O’Brien (0-1), D McNicholas; D Jessop, David Glennon (0-1), G Egan (0-9, eight frees). Subs: K Geraghty for Jessop (42), P Sheridan for S Quinn (46), N Harte for O’Brien (52), M Geraghty for Dunne (56).

Referee: D Nugent (Maryland).

