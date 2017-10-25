Joe Kernan names Ireland’s International Rules panel

As expected there are no Dublin players in the Ireland International Rules squad set to travel to Australia next month, after manager Joe Kernan announced the 21 players on Wednesday.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea will captain the group with Conor McManus of Monaghan acting as the vice-captain.

The Irish management have selected 21 players with two more to be confirmed in the coming days after more scheduled training sessions.

In all 14 counties are represented in the 21-strong panel with Mayo leading the contingent with four players and Kerry next with three.

Already assured of their place were the three AFL-based Irish players, Zach Tuohy from Laois (Geelong), Pearce Hanley from Mayo (Gold Coast) and Tyrone’s Conor McKenna (Essendon).

This year reverts to a two-Test series, the opening game taking place on Sunday, November 12th at the Adelaide Oval, and the deciding test the following Saturday night, November 18th, at the Domain Stadium in Perth in what will be the final game held in that venue.

Team manager Kernan, whose backroom team includes Darragh Ó Sé, Pádraic Joyce and Dermot Earley said: “I’d like to congratulate all of the players who have made the panel and acknowledge not only their hard work and training but that of all of the players who trialed and trained with us since our preparations commenced.

“Everyone involved is enthused by the prospect of representing Ireland and we are fully aware of the challenge involved in trying to retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup won against Australia at Croke Park two years ago.

“We are looking forward to pitting ourselves against the best the AFL has to offer in the coming weeks.”

Ireland International Rules panel

Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone), Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo), Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork), Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan), Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry), Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare), Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast/Ballaghadereen, Mayo), Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo), Conor Mc Manus (Clontibret, Monaghan), Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal), Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill, Sligo), Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry), Karl O’Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan), Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy, Mayo), Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone), Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary), Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Portlaoise, Laois), Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Galway)

Standby players: Mattie Donnelly (Trillick, Tyrone), Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees, Armagh), Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman, Down), Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor, Down), Sean Murphy (Fenagh, Carlow), Brendan Murphy (Rathvilly, Carlow), Sean Powter (Douglas, Cork).