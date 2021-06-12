Jim McGuinness: This could be Patrick McBrearty’s year
Less games has helped Dublin, while clouds hang over Donegal, Kerry and Tyrone
Patrick McBrearty is a top talent and a mature player but he hasn’t won an All Star yet. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
The closer we get to this weekend’s semi-finals, the more farcical the whole situation becomes. Surely this is a first for world sport: a format that in all likelihood ensures that a final won’t take place?
Even that fly on the wall at the meeting must have been astonished by the deliberations. ‘So in case of scenarios x, y or z, there won’t be a final. Everyone good with that?’