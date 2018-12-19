Jim Gavin extends contract as Dublin manager until 2021
Dublin manager Jim Gavin has extended his contract with the county until 2021. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho
Jim Gavin has extended his contract with Dublin for a further three years, the All-Ireland champions have confirmed.
The new contract will take the man who has led the Dubs to four All-Irelands-in-a-row right up to the end of the 2021 championship as the coach.
Gavin has lost just a single championship match in his reign which began in October 2012.
Dublin chairman Sean Shanley praised Gavin’s work.
“Jim has contributed so much time and hard work on a voluntary basis to the Dublin team and I thank him and his backroom team for their continued efforts and dedication.”