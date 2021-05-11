James Loughrey calls time on Cork intercounty football

Defender also played for his native Antrim during career

James Loughrey has retired from intercounty football with Cork. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

James Loughrey has retired from intercounty football with Cork. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

 

James Loughrey has retired from intercounty football. The former Antrim player, now resident in Cork, had hoped to play on for this season but made up his mind to depart at training a fortnight ago.

The news was announced by Cork selector Seán Hayes during a remote media briefing on Monday night.

“He is retired,” said Hayes. “It was his own decision. He came back stronger than ever in the last two years because Mallow were still involved in the county championship. In fairness to James, he is an accountant, he had a second kid and between age and mileage he found the pace very fast.

“He just felt after training the other night he had enough. It is sad to see him go, it was his own decision and you have to respect him for that. It was two weeks ago he announced his retirement.”

Hayes also confirmed that team manager Ronan McCarthy, suspended for 12 weeks after the team had broken public health directives by training in early January, will have completed his punishment by the end of this week and will be available for Saturday’s opening league match against Kildare.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.