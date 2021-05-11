James Loughrey calls time on Cork intercounty football

James Loughrey has retired from intercounty football. The former Antrim player, now resident in Cork, had hoped to play on for this season but made up his mind to depart at training a fortnight ago.

The news was announced by Cork selector Seán Hayes during a remote media briefing on Monday night.

“He is retired,” said Hayes. “It was his own decision. He came back stronger than ever in the last two years because Mallow were still involved in the county championship. In fairness to James, he is an accountant, he had a second kid and between age and mileage he found the pace very fast.

“He just felt after training the other night he had enough. It is sad to see him go, it was his own decision and you have to respect him for that. It was two weeks ago he announced his retirement.”

Hayes also confirmed that team manager Ronan McCarthy, suspended for 12 weeks after the team had broken public health directives by training in early January, will have completed his punishment by the end of this week and will be available for Saturday’s opening league match against Kildare.