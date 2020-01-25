James Durcan steals a draw for Mayo in Ballybofey

Donegal 0-19 Mayo 2-13

It was honours even, but James Durcan’s goal, in the depths of added time, meant the emotions could hardly have been more contrasting in Ballybofey.

The clock was in the eighth minute over the allotted 70 when Durcan arrowed a dramatic shot to the Donegal net, earning Mayo a draw. There was barely time to digest the superb 20-metre strike that left Donegal stunned.

Before then, eight points by Michael Murphy appeared to have given Donegal a win on their return to Division 1.

As it panned out, events left them with nightmares of their last assignment in the top flight. It was a Kevin McLoughlin score, with the last kick of a March 2018 meeting that relegated Donegal.

Declan Bonner, the Donegal manager, included Murphy, Neil McGee and the fit-again Eoghan Ban Gallagher in a line-up that, despite shorn a number of key influencers, was as strong as could be expected.

Rocked by a James Carr goal midway through the first half, Donegal responded well and were well on their way to a win in front of 8,729.

The rivalry between these two has grown from a mutual fondness to a plain dislike over the last decade. Mayo ended Donegal’s Sam Maguire hopes in 2019 and it was clear that this one, despite being a league opener, meant just a little more.

A cagey opening, with Donegal 0-4 to 0-3 ahead, exploded to life in the 16th minute. Carr was quickest to react to a dropping ball from Patrick Durcan. He seized the moment. Opting not to take the ‘mark’, Durcan instinctively looped a shot over Shaun Patton, the Donegal ‘keeper, for the opening goal of the night.

Donegal’s response was impressive though, and they led 0-9 to 1-4 at the changeover, with Murphy, Caolan McGonagle and Ciaran Thompson clipping excellent scores. But for the posting of seven wides in that opening half, Donegal would have been almost out of sight. Ultimately, they would curse that statistic when the night was over.

Mayo stayed in touch and James Horan’s men came back to within a point 16 minutes from time after hitting three-in-a-row from Diarmuid O’Connor, Bryan Walsh and Kevin McLoughlin.

Donegal roused an instant riposte with Thompson, Michael Langan, Ryan McHugh and Andrew McClean - sent off the bench for a first taste of league action - all scoring.

McHugh went off injured in the closing stages, but Murphy’s eighth of the night, in the 42nd minute of the second half, looked to and should have been enough.

Durcan had other ideas and, just as the curtain was about to fall, the script was torn.

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, N McGee, E Gallagher; O McFadden-Ferry, C O’Donnell, P Brennan (0-1); C McGonagle (0-1), M Langan (0-1); Eoin McHugh, R McHugh (0-1), J Brennan (0-2); C Thompson (0-4, 0-3 frees), M Murphy (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 mark, 0-1 ‘45), P Mogan.

Subs: H McFadden for McGonagle (38 mins), B McCole for McFadden-Ferry (58’), A McClean (0-1) for P Brennan (62’), J Mac Ceallabhuí for McHugh (64’), C Morrison for McGee (66’).

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullin, B Harrison, C Boyle; P O’Hora, S Coen, P Durcan; T Parsons, J Flynn; B Walsh (0-1), D O’Connor (0-2, 0-1 free), F Boland (0-2); R O’Donoghue, B Reape (0-2, 0-1 frees), J Carr (1-0).

Subs: A O’Shea, K McLoughlin (0-2, 0-1 free) and T Conroy (0-1) for Parsons, Reape and Carr (h-t), K Higgins for Walsh (58 mins), J Durcan (1-3, 0-2 frees) for Boland (66’).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)