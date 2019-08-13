Jack O’Connor set to be new Kildare manager

The Kildare county management have confirmed the nomination of former Kerry All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor as their preferred candidate to succeed Cian O’Neill as their new senior football manager.

A statement from Kildare GAA said: “The Management Committee of Kildare GAA are pleased to nominate Jack O’Connor for the position of Kildare Senior Football Manager for a three year term. The proposal will go before the September County Board meeting for ratification.

“Jack has a wealth of management experience at all levels having won three All-Ireland Senior titles, two All-Ireland under-21 title, two All-Ireland Minor titles, three All-Ireland Vocational Schools and one All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup. He has also won three National Football League titles as well as numerous Munster titles at all age grades.

“Jack’s proposed backroom team will be announced over the coming weeks. A press briefing will organised following the September County Board meeting.”

As well as winning All-Ireland senior titles with Kerry in 2004, 2006 and 2009, O’Connor got back involved with the county when winning All-Ireland minor in 2014 and 2015.

He also has a notable a connection with Kildare through a coaching involvement with Moorefield, the current county champions, while his sons, Cian and Eanna, have been involved with the Newbridge club for the last number of years.