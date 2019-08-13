Jack O’Connor set to be new Kildare manager

Former All-Ireland winner has been nominated for the post by the county board

Jack O’Connor has been nominated to be the new Kildare manager. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Jack O’Connor has been nominated to be the new Kildare manager. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

The Kildare county management have confirmed the nomination of former Kerry All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor as their preferred candidate to succeed Cian O’Neill as their new senior football manager.

A statement from Kildare GAA said: “The Management Committee of Kildare GAA are pleased to nominate Jack O’Connor for the position of Kildare Senior Football Manager for a three year term. The proposal will go before the September County Board meeting for ratification.

“Jack has a wealth of management experience at all levels having won three All-Ireland Senior titles, two All-Ireland under-21 title, two All-Ireland Minor titles, three All-Ireland Vocational Schools and one All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup. He has also won three National Football League titles as well as numerous Munster titles at all age grades.

“Jack’s proposed backroom team will be announced over the coming weeks. A press briefing will organised following the September County Board meeting.”

As well as winning All-Ireland senior titles with Kerry in 2004, 2006 and 2009, O’Connor got back involved with the county when winning All-Ireland minor in 2014 and 2015.

He also has a notable a connection with Kildare through a coaching involvement with Moorefield, the current county champions, while his sons, Cian and Eanna, have been involved with the Newbridge club for the last number of years.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.