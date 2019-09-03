Jack O’Connor and Rory Gallagher to take charge of Kildare and Derry

Jack O’Connor has been ratified as the new manager of the Kildare footballers. The former Kerry boss has been appointed for three years with a review after two.

His selectors were also confirmed by the county committee meeting in Hawkfield on Tuesday night. They will be Ross Glavin, who has taken Moorefield to successive county titles as well as the 2017 Leinster championship, and the very experienced Tom Cribbin, who also managed Laois, Offaly and most recently Westmeath, who he took to two Leinster finals against Dublin in 2015 and 2016.

Last season he also served as a Kildare selector with outgoing manager Cian O’Neill.

The appointments season is in full spate and Derry announced that former Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher will take charge of the county’s footballers on a three-year term, with his management team including former Derry player Enda Muldoon and Ciarán Meenagh, who worked with the county in 2019.

Clare GAA have announced that Colm Collins will stay in charge of the county footballers for a seventh year, making him the longest serving county manager in the country after Tyrone’s Mickey Harte and Dublin’s Jim Gavin.

The same meeting also said that it would be October before any decision is made on the county’s senior hurling management.