Jack McCaffrey: Stephen Cluxton ‘is gung-ho to play again’

Jack McCaffrey expects Dublin goalkeeper and captain, Stephen Cluxton, to pursue his remarkable inter-county career into a 20th season.

There has been plenty of conjecture about whether Cluxton would retire in the wake of Jim Gavin’s decision to step down as the Dublin manager, while a surgical procedure on the shoulder of the 38 year-old goalkeeper added fuel to the speculation.

McCaffrey speaking at a media gig as a brand ambassador for Denis Mahony Toyota, said: “I think for the last couple of summers people have been wondering about Clucko’s next move. My understanding is that he is gung-ho to play again.

“I think that he had a little operation on his shoulder. I don’t know what his medical situation is so I don’t want to be speculating on that. He went off on holiday with the lads and I really hope he is playing again.”

When asked whether he got the feeling that Cluxton would continue with the team, McCaffrey admitted: “Yeah, absolutely, which again is a real positive.”

Dublin play Longford at Pease Park on Saturday in new Dublin manager Dessie Farrell’s first game in charge. The majority of the squad return from their communal holiday that morning and won’t be involved; nor will McCaffrey.