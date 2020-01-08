Jack McCaffrey: Stephen Cluxton ‘is gung-ho to play again’

‘He went off on holiday with the lads and I really hope he is playing again’

Dublin’s goalkeeper and captain Stephen Cluxton has yet to confirm whether he will play on for a 20th season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin’s goalkeeper and captain Stephen Cluxton has yet to confirm whether he will play on for a 20th season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Jack McCaffrey expects Dublin goalkeeper and captain, Stephen Cluxton, to pursue his remarkable inter-county career into a 20th season.

There has been plenty of conjecture about whether Cluxton would retire in the wake of Jim Gavin’s decision to step down as the Dublin manager, while a surgical procedure on the shoulder of the 38 year-old goalkeeper added fuel to the speculation.

McCaffrey speaking at a media gig as a brand ambassador for Denis Mahony Toyota, said: “I think for the last couple of summers people have been wondering about Clucko’s next move. My understanding is that he is gung-ho to play again.

“I think that he had a little operation on his shoulder. I don’t know what his medical situation is so I don’t want to be speculating on that. He went off on holiday with the lads and I really hope he is playing again.”

When asked whether he got the feeling that Cluxton would continue with the team, McCaffrey admitted: “Yeah, absolutely, which again is a real positive.”

Dublin play Longford at Pease Park on Saturday in new Dublin manager Dessie Farrell’s first game in charge. The majority of the squad return from their communal holiday that morning and won’t be involved; nor will McCaffrey.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.