International Rules series confirmed for 2020 and 2022

Australia will visit Ireland next year in a two Test series before returning down under

Ireland and Australia get to grips with each other during the last International Rules series in 2017. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland and Australia get to grips with each other during the last International Rules series in 2017. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

The AFL and the GAA have confirmed that two, two-Test International Rules Series will be played in both Ireland and Australia.

The first series will be played in Ireland in November 2020 with a return two-Test series to be played in Australia in 2022.

The Provisonal dates for next year’s games are Sunday November 15th and Saturday November 21st and venues and match arrangements will be confirmed in due course.

The IRS matches will be the first played since Australia reclaimed the Cormac McAnallen Trophy after matches in Adelaide and Perth in 2017.

The AFL also confirmed the Australian team will again conduct a training camp in New York prior to the matches in Ireland.

GAA director general Tom Ryan said: “We are pleased to announce the return of the International Rules Series in 2020 and look forward to re-connecting with our friends and colleagues in the AFL, both on and off the field.

“The series offers our players the chance to wear the green jersey and represent Ireland and it also provides them with an opportunity to pit themselves against the best from another code while showcasing the best skills of Gaelic football.”

AFL general manager football operations Steve Hocking said: “We want to take the best of the best to the two-Test series in Ireland next year and our All-Australian players will be the first players selected,” he said.

“The IRS Tests allows players from both codes the only opportunity to represent their countries and have traditionally been great contests that have showcased their athleticism.

“We saw in 2017 two high standard matches that drew great attendances. I look forward to the rivalry continuing when the test series returns next year.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.