Impressive Kildare quick out of the blocks to beat Cork

Rebels finished with 14 players after kicking the final five points but it wasn’t enough

Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland scores a goal during their Allianz League win over Cork. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland scores a goal during their Allianz League win over Cork. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14

Two second-half goals gave Kildare a winning start to their Division 2 South league campaign against a Cork side which finished with 14 players in Thurles on Saturday.

They lost half-time substitute Brian Hartnett to a red card in injury-time and while Cork kicked the closing five points, Kildare were already well on their way to an impressive victory.

The opening goal came in the 50th minute, when Kevin Flynn powered through the defence after taking Darragh Kirwan’s pass to finish well for a 1-11 to 0-8 lead.

And the game was effectively settled 10 minutes later with Kildare’s second goal, which came from a miscued crossfield pass by Cork’s Ruairi Deane. On this occasion Jimmy Hyland benefited with a cool finish.

They didn’t score again, but their lead was never troubled despite four Cathal O’Mahony frees for Cork and another from substitute Ciarán Sheehan.

The first-half was a much tighter affair with Cork settling immediately by scoring the opening three points and leading by 0-4 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

They became frustrated, however, with Kildare’s defensive set-up and could only add two more points in the remainder of the half to trail by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Daniel Flynn, Paul Cribbin and Darragh Kirwan caught the eye for Kildare in attack and while Daniel Flynn limped off with a hamstring injury on the half-hour, his replacement Neil Flynn was another to impress.

The third quarter was the decisive period as Kildare pulled away despite Brian Hurley levelling for Cork inside the first minute of the resumption.

They had edged 0-11 to 0-8 in front before striking for the all-important opening goal and then clinching the tie with their second.

Kildare: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn (1-0), D Hyland, R Houlihan; L Flynn (0-1), A Masterson; A Beirne, D Flynn (0-2), P Cribbin (0-2); J Hyland (1-2, two frees), K Feely, D Kirwan (0-2). Subs: N Flynn (0-3, two frees, one ‘45) for D Flynn injured 30 mins, C Kavanagh for Houlihan 52 mins, F Conway for L Flynn and C Hartley for Beirne 54 mins.

Cork: MA Martin; D O’Mahoney, S Meehan, K Flahive; P Walsh, S Powter, M Taylor; I Maguire (C), (0-2), K O’Driscoll (0-1); C O’Callaghan, S White, R Deane; J O’Rourke (0-2), B Hurley (0-2 frees), C O’Mahony (0-6 five frees). Subs: B Hartnett for O’Callaghan half-time, D Dineen for Hurley injured 43 mins, K O’Donovan for Powter and C Sheehan (0-1) for O’Driscoll 58 mins, B Murphy for Deane 61 mins, T Corkery for Maguire 66 mins.

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.