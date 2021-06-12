Impressive Kerry hit Tyrone for six in Killarney goal fest

Peter Keane’s side scores five goals in the first half at Fitzgerald Stadium

Paul Geaney scores his Kerry’s fifth goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final against Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kerry 6-15 Tyrone 1-15

Kerry prepared for their Munster championship opener against Clare in two weeks’ time by hitting six goals in an empathic 15-point win over Tyrone in Killarney on Saturday.

The result was beyond any doubt by half-time as goals from David Clifford (penalty), Gavin White, Paul Geaney (two) and Dara Moynihan had Peter Keane’s men leading 5-6 at 0-7 at the interval.

Tyrone responded well in the second half and grabbed a consolation goal through Tiernan McCann, but substitute Jack Barry slotted into an empty net for Kerry’s sixth as The Kingdom ran rampant at a sun-drenched Fitzgerald Stadium.

Full report to follow

