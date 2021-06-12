Impressive Kerry hit Tyrone for six in Killarney goal fest

Kerry 6-15 Tyrone 1-15

Kerry prepared for their Munster championship opener against Clare in two weeks’ time by hitting six goals in an empathic 15-point win over Tyrone in Killarney on Saturday.

The result was beyond any doubt by half-time as goals from David Clifford (penalty), Gavin White, Paul Geaney (two) and Dara Moynihan had Peter Keane’s men leading 5-6 at 0-7 at the interval.

Tyrone responded well in the second half and grabbed a consolation goal through Tiernan McCann, but substitute Jack Barry slotted into an empty net for Kerry’s sixth as The Kingdom ran rampant at a sun-drenched Fitzgerald Stadium.

Full report to follow