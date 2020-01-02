Hurley hat-trick helps Cork coast into McGrath Cup final

Injury-time goal from debutant Gerard Stack earns Limerick a place in decider

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Cork’s Michael Hurley scores one of his three goals during the McGrath Cup game against Tipperary in Mallow. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork’s Michael Hurley scores one of his three goals during the McGrath Cup game against Tipperary in Mallow. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Cork 3-19 Tipperary 0-14

A hat-trick of goals from Michael Hurley highlighted Cork’s progress to the McGrath Cup final after a big win over Tipperary in Mallow on Thursday night.

All his goals came in the first half as Cork turned around 3-11 to 0-5 in front having blitzed the visitors with their speed and finishing ability.

Dynamic wing back Cian Kiely and Stephen Sherlock supplemented Hurley’s scoring exploits.

Tipp were more competitive in the second half, but Cork’s victory was never in doubt.

CORK: J Creedon; S Hickey, S Wilson, S Ryan; T Corkery, S Meehan, C Kiely (0-3); B Hartnett (0-1), T Clancy; C Barrett (0-1), M Collins, P O’Driscoll (0-1); C Dorgan (0-2, two frees), S Sherlock (0-3), M Hurley (3-4).

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Clancy, R Harkin (0-2) for Sherlock, J O’Rourke (0-1) for Collins (all half-time); S Fitzgerald for Hurley and L O’Donovan (0-1)for Ryan (both 50 mins).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; L Fahey, G Whelan, J Harney; M Kehoe, R Kiely, D Leahy; S O’Brien, J Nyland; J Lonergan (0-2), A Moloney (0-1), L Treacy; L Boland (0-7, six frees), S O’Connor (0-3 frees), R Quigley.

Subs: D Carew for Whelan and C Kennedy (0-1) for Leahy, half-time, D McEnroe for Quigley, M Stokes for Treacy, J Keane for Moloney 53

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).

Waterford 0-10 Limerick 2-10

An injury-time goal from debutant Gerard Stack fired 14-man Limerick past Waterford and into a McGrath Cup final with Cork on January 11th.

In front of a tiny crowd of 187 at Fraher Field, Stack delivered 1-2, Danny Neville netted on 32 minutes and goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan nailed two dead balls in the first half.

Billy Lee’s charges enjoyed an eight-point advantage at the break. They went 25 minutes without a score in the second half however and lost Josh Ryan to a straight red before points from Cillian Fahy, Jamie Lee and Séamus O’Carroll lifted the siege.

Waterford, spurred on by Jason Curry, Darragh Corcoran and Michael Kiely, closed to within a single point after a storming second-half comeback as the hosts struck seven unanswered points. They squandered five dead-ball chances however and ended the game on 11 wides.

A depleted Déise only had 18 players available. Darach Ó Cathasaigh, Aaron Jones, Robbie Flynn, Niall McSweeney, James Beresford and Adam O’Sullivan all got their first taste of senior football.

WATERFORD: P Hunt; A Jones, D O Cathasaigh, R Flynn; D Corcoran (0-2), S O’Donovan, M Kiely (0-1); M Curry, J Gleeson; S Curry, J Curry (0-5, three frees), D Guiry; E O’Brien, B Lynch (0-2), D Fitzgerald.

Subs: N McSweeney for Fitzgerald (61), J Beresford for Kiely (61), A O’Sullivan for O’Brien (64).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan (0-2, one free, one 45); D O’Doherty, G Noonan (0-1), M Donovan; T McCarthy, I Corbett, B Childs; J Ryan, A Enright; R Glynn (0-1), J Lee (0-1, free), G Stack (1-2); P Scanlan (0-1), D Neville (1-0), K Daly.

Subs: C Fahy (0-1) for McCarthy (h/t), T Griffin for Enright, S O’Carroll (0-1) for Daly (both 47 mins ), P De Bruin for Glynn (52), L Murphy for Childs (58).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.