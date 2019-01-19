Hand-pass experiment axed ahead of national league

Four other proposals get the green light at Saturday’s Central Council meeting

Mayo’s Andy Moran hand-passes during and FBD Connacht Senior Football League match against Galway at Tuam Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The experimental restriction on hand-passing in football will not be continued during the upcoming national league. Saturday’s Central Council meeting has discontinued the controversial trial, which applied during the pre-season provincial tournaments.

The other four proposals will proceed.

None of the experimental rules will apply during this year’s championship. A review body will meet to consider the evidence from the trial period and any recommended permanent changes will be brought before a special congress in the autumn with a view to implementation during the 2020 season.

Trial rules to proceed during national league

1) Sideline balls must be kicked forward except when in or on the opposition 20-metre line.

2) An attacking mark may be taken inside the opposition 45 provided kicked in play from within the opposition 45 and travelling at least 20 metres. (Although not widely mentioned this also allows a defender to make a mark under a dropping ball.)

3) A black-card infraction to be punished by 10 minutes in a sin-bin rather than automatic substitution by a replacement.

4) Kick-out to be taken from 20-metre line and must travel to the 45-metre mark.

