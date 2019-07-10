Galway see off Mayo to take Connacht under-20 title

Liam Costello was the star for the Tribesmen as they held off late Mayo onslaught

Galway’s Matthias Barrett and Gavin Durcan of Mayo contest a high ball during the Connacht under-20 final. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-10

Liam Costello inspired Padraig Joyce’s Galway under-20s to provincial success as they accounted for Mayo with a display of brilliant attacking football at Tuam Stadium.

Four points from Costello put Galway on track for Connacht glory, while some feisty defending from the Galway rearguard meant they easily fended off a late Mayo revival to dethrone the champions.

With Tommy Conroy looking bright in the full-forward line Mayo got off to a brilliant start, but buoyed on by a tigerish performance around midfield Galway kicked the next five points of the half.

Liam Costello kicked two of them either side of a Rory Cunningham score, while a Darragh Silke free was added to by Costello to put Galway 0-5 to 0-2 clear.

Mayo did respond with a point from Conroy and Eoghan McLaughlin came close to a goal but was denied by Galway’s retreating cover, but with Silke and Matthias Barrett becoming an increasing influence Galway took over again.

Less than a minute after his introduction Conor Newell put Galway 0-6 to 0-2 ahead, while Padraig Costello and Silke made their mark to give Galway a 0-10 to 0-4 half-time lead.

There was no change after the break as points from Cunningham, Padraig Costello and the inspirational Liam Costello gave Galway a nine-point lead by the 35th minute, but that was soon trimmed again thanks to O’Brien and Conroy at the other end.

But Galway had done the hard work and scores from Silke and Padraig Costello saw them over the line to victory.

GALWAY: O Burke; E McFadden, S Mulkerrin, R Mahon; L Boyle, C Potter, J Kirrane; M Barrett, M Tierney (0-1 1f); B O’Connell, G Burke, L Costello (0-4); R Cunningham (0-2), P Costello (0-3 1f), D Silke (0-5 4f).

Substitutes: J Glynn for Kirrane (18 mins), C Newell (0-1) for G Burke (24 mins), M Culhane for O’Connell (half-time), E Mannion for Mahon (54-56 mins blood), E Mannion for Costello (56 mins), B Harlowe for Culhane (60 mins), M O’Brien for L Costello (64 mins).

MAYO: J McNicholas; J Coyne, R Brickenden, O Mullin; O McDonnell, C Beirne, E McLaughlin; E O’Brien (0-4 4f), G Durcan; J Gallagher, P Towey (0-3), P Goldrick; A Orme, S McGreal, T Conroy (0-3).

Substitutes: N Moran for Gallagher (36 mins), D McBrien for McDonnell (40 mins), K Callaghan for McGreal (41 mins), C Gavin for Orme (49 mins).

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

