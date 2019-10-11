Galway name two-time All Ireland winner Pádraic Joyce as new football boss

John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheál Ó Domhnaill to make up management team

Pádraic Joyce is to take over as Galway football manager. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Galway football is to look to Pádraic Joyce as its new manager. The 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland winner and county captain managed the Galway under-20s to this year’s Connacht title.

Two of his management team, John Concannon and John Divilly, will also be involved as selectors. Divilly was a team-mate of Joyce in the All-Ireland win in 1998 and has recently taken UCD, with whom he won a Sigerson Cup in 1996, to the same title in 2016 and 2018. The management also includes Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

Joyce had been the hot favourite to succeed Kevin Walsh, who stepped down this summer after five years in charge. A statement from Galway GAA said that Joyce, who also captained Ireland in the international rules series, and his backroom team would be recommended to the county executive and board for ratification.

The statement also thanked former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns, who also applied, for his interest in the position.

