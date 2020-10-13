Galway football champions Moycullen pull all county players due to Covid-19

Decision will impact both the county’s under-20 and senior sides this weekend

Moycullen’s players celebrate beating Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway SFC Final at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Moycullen’s players celebrate beating Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway SFC Final at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Galway football champions Moycullen have pulled all their players from the county senior and under-20 panels with immediate effect due to a number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the Moycullen community, including players from within the club.

In line with HSE guidelines regarding isolation, it means Moycullen footballers who are part of the Galway under-20 and senior panels will be unavailable to managers Donal Ó Fatharta and Pádraic Joyce for this weekend’s games against Kerry in the All-Ireland under-20 football semi-final and the resumption of the Allianz National Football league.

A full statement is due to be released by the club later today, who have also cancelled all GAA activities in the meantime. Experienced Galway defender Gareth Bradshaw is among those impacted by the move.

Galway face Kerry in the All-Ireland under-20 football semi-final on Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and the Galway senior footballers resume their Allianz National League campaign on Sunday when they host Mayo in Tuam Stadium at 2pm.

Moycullen were crowned Galway senior football club champions for the first time earlier this month thanks to Dessie Conneely’s personal haul of 1-9 and Conor Bohan’s crucial 45th-minute goal, as they finished 2-12 to 1-11 winners over Mountbellew/Moylough.

With champions Corofin dethroned by Mountbellew/Moylough in the semi-final, Val Daly’s side was expected to claim a first win since 1986, but instead a powerful second-half display from Don Connellan’s outfit saw them kick on to victory in just their second final appearance. And there was to be no denying the Gaeltacht side, who took a huge step towards victory when Bohan crashed the ball to the net, 15 minutes from time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.