Galway finish with 12 players in one-point victory over Mayo

Mayo 1-9 Galway 1-10

Galway finished with 12 players as Kevin Comer, Seán Mulkerrin and Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh were dismissed in this lively FBD Connacht League round two tie at MacHale Park.

Comer got a straight red for throwing back the elbow when he was tackled by Adam Gallagher, while Mulkerrin was sent off two minutes later on a black card followed by a second yellow card. Ó Ceallaigh also picked up a black followed by a second yellow in the fourth and final minute of time added on in a game which saw Mayo’s losing run against the Tribesmen continue.

Mayo led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break and looked in a very strong position when Peter Naughton found the net for Mayo five minutes into the second half.

However, that was soon cancelled out by a superb goal from Pádraic Cunningham for Galway, who battled back with four unanswered points to defend a two-point lead in the last 15 minutes, Mayo only adding an injury-time point to that goal from Naughton.

MAYO: D Clarke; S Duffy, K Keane, J Oates; M Plunkett, M Hall, S Akram; M Ruane, J Gibbons; S Nally (0-2), A Gallagher, K McLoughlin (0-3, one free); R O’Donoghue, B Reape (0-4, three frees), P Naughton (1-0).

Subs: D O’Connor for Nally (45 mins), G McDonagh for Ruane (50 mins), J Stretton for Akram (60 mins), F McDonagh for Gallagher (67 mins).

GALWAY: R Lavelle; E Kerin, S A O’Ceallaigh, S Mulkerrin; C Sweeney, S Walsh, S Kelly; P Conroy (0-2), K Duggan; E Brannigan (0-1), P Cooke, J Duane; B McHugh (0-3, three frees), P Sweeney (1-1), P Cunningham (0-2).

Subs: D Comer (0-1) for K Duggan (46 mins), C Darcy for P Cunningham (48 mins), G Bradshaw for Brannigan (60 mins), J Heaney for Cooke (62 mins), F Burke for McHugh (67 mins). D Wynne for Sweeney (69 mins).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).