GAA to announce ticket prices for final replay this afternoon

The ticket allocation for Saturday week’s All-Ireland football final replay will be the same as it was for the drawn match. Dublin’s quest for five in a row will be renewed against Kerry on September 14th at 6pm in Croke Park.

The distribution of tickets will be the same as it was for last Sunday’s draw, and the GAA will announce this afternoon if the tickets will be priced at the same level. For previous replays, ticket prices have been reduced.

The 2016 football replay between Dublin and Mayo saw tickets for the stands reduced from €80 to €60. The GAA will confirm ticket prices this afternoon.

The allocations are in the region of 13,000 per competing county, regardless of county size or population.

All-Ireland finals are regarded as national occasions, so tickets are divided among all counties, not just those competing. But a supplementary distribution takes place and varies according to the returns sent back from non-competing counties.

The total county allocations of All-Ireland tickets for the last two years are 59,196 (2018) and 60,720 (2017). So competing counties come to about 30,000 in the end between minor and top-ups.

The 3,000 or so tickets allocated to the teams competing in the minor final will be added to the pot for the replay and also likely end up in Dublin or Kerry hands.

Meanwhile RTÉ have confirmed that a peak audience of 1,099,900 were watching Sunday’s final live on RTÉ2. An average of 968,700 viewers tuned-in for the game, a share of 76.5 per cent of those watching TV at the time. Additionally there were a total of 161,000 streams on the RTÉ Player.