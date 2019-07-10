GAA Statistics: The football championship’s power rankings

This weekend the last eight teams in the football championship will contest the second instalment of the Super 8s. But are they the best eight teams, and if not, who are?

We’ve decided to rank all 33 teams, based on both league and championship performances, over the past three seasons with the latter having twice as much weighting.

League finishes were combined for the 2017-19 seasons, while teams were ranked in each of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 (so far) championships based on the stage at which their respective seasons ended: winners, runner up, semi-finalist, last eight, and qualifiers round 4 to 1. The three years were combined with a bonus weighting for winning a provincial title, added to the league rankings, and the result is . . .

1 Dublin

Jim Gavin’s team are atop of the league rankings despite their no show this year, after winning the final last year and reaching the final the year before. They’ve won the last three Leinsters, and the last two All-Irelands. (May 2018 ranking: 1)

2 Kerry

The Kingdom are comfortably the second best league team, after winning the competition in 2017 and reaching this year’s final. They’re joint second in championship rankings too, but when teams are level we look back at the most recent season to see who goes first. Kerry are provincial champions and Tyrone are not. (No change)

3 Tyrone

Tyrone have won one Ulster title (2017), and were in last year’s All-Ireland final, and the semi-final a year earlier, beaten by eventual winners Dublin in both. But they’re down in fourth in the league rankings. A consistent Division 1 team but they last contested a final in 2013. (+1)

4 Roscommon

The Rossies are probably the surprise package in the top five, but they have consistency to thank for it. Two out of three Connacht titles, and for the third year in a row they’ve made the last eight. They’ve finished seventh, ninth and eighth in the last three league campaigns. (+4)

5 Donegal

Back to back Ulster champions and another go at the Super 8s awaits, but they’re down in fifth in the championship rankings after missing out on the quarter-finals in 2017. They’re back in Division 1 of the league next year, after winning this year’s Division 2 title. (No change)

6 Mayo

A surprisingly low positioning for the neutrals’ favourite team, the reigning league champions are the third best team as regards to that competition. However, they’re down in seventh in the championship rankings. They’ve not won Connacht since 2015, and last year they exited the championship in round 3. Rivals Roscommon, who beat them in the Connacht semi-final, move ahead of them. (-3)

7 Galway

These rankings are all about consistency, and despite winning in their province last summer, last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists are sixth in the championship rankings after missing out on this year’s Super 8s. Third best in Connacht? Well they were beaten by both Roscommon and Mayo this summer. (No change)

8 Monaghan

Another of last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists at the bottom end of the top eight. Monaghan are a consistent Division 1 league team, but their championship ranking goes down after this year’s round two exit. (-2)

9 Cork

The only team from the top 16 who are not going to be in Division 1 or 2 next year, but they alone show that league form is not everything. Round four exits in 2017 (when they brought Mayo to extra-time) and 2018, were followed up on with qualification for the Super 8s. Albeit after beating Division 3 and 4 teams. (No change)

10 Kildare

So Kildare are the second best team in Leinster. They beat Mayo to reach last year’s Super 8s and were competitive in it. They were a Division 1 league team in 2018. This year they went out in round 3, missing a number of their best players. Ranked 10th in both league and championship. (No change)

11 Clare

Question marks perhaps over them being ahead of Meath, who edged them in last weekend’s round 4 qualifier. However they’ve been more consistent and reached the third round in the two years previous. (+1)

12 Armagh

Another team above Meath, who aren’t in the Super 8s and remain in Division 2. They’re ranked 17th in the league but are 11th in the championship (worth double) after reaching the 2017 quarter-finals and round 4 last year. (+2)

13 Meath

Comparing these rankings to the Super 8s, and Cork and Meath replace Galway and Monaghan. Meath made a big drive for the league this year and gained promotion to Division 1, leaving them 11th in the league rankings. As for championship, they’re down in 14th after first and third round exits in 2018 and 2017. Then the draw was tough on them, facing Tyrone and Donegal. This year it’s been the opposite. (+4)

14 Cavan

If rankings were based on the league alone Cavan would be ninth. This year was their first time to show any championship form in a long while though, reaching the Ulster final for the first time since 2001. That moves them up to 15th in the championship standings. (+1)

15 Laois

Another team rewarded for championship consistency. Laois have reached round 4 of the qualifiers for two years running and are the 12th best championship team. They’ve been consistent in the league for the last two years too, but they started at a low base. They’ve reached the final of Division 4 and 3 in consecutive seasons. (+7)

16 Down

Down contested the Ulster final in 2017, and in 2016 they were in Division 1 of the league. They are ranked 16th in championship and likewise in the league, they’re level with Laois overall but go ahead of them because of a better championship ranking. (+5)

17 Westmeath

The Division 3 winners are ranked 19th in the league, after coming up from Division 4 two years earlier. They’re also 19th in championship rankings. (-1)

18 Offaly

Offaly are above Fermanagh, who are in Division Two of the league and reached the Ulster final last year, because they’ve been slightly more consistent in the championship. (+6)

19 Fermanagh

Fermanagh have won only two matches in three years – with round 1 exits either side – but they were against Armagh and Monaghan. Offaly above, have beaten London, Sligo and Antrim. The championship may be the main judge but the luck of the draw, and the difference in quality between the provinces does skew things. (No change)

20 Longford

Longford drew with Kildare in this year’s Leinster campaign, even though 10 places separate them here. (No change)

21 Tipperary

Since reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals in 2016 they’ve had round 3, round 2 and round 1 exits. They lost to Limerick this summer. They won Division 3 of the league in 2017 and will be back in it next year. (-10)

22 Leitrim

Leitrim got to Croke Park for the first time since 1994 in the Division 4 league final. They’re fifth last in league rankings but 17th in the championship. After beating Louth in last year’s round 2 qualifier to reach the last 16. (+4)

23 Sligo

Division 4 awaits Sligo in 2020, their two wins in 2019 were in the league against Wexford and Derry. (-5)

24 Derry

A much improved 2019, promotion to Division 3 but defeat to Laois showed them how far they’ve still left to go. (-11)

25 Carlow

A Round 3 exit in 2017 became round 2 in 2018 and round 1 in 2019. (-2)

26 Louth

Ranked 18th in the league, they were in Division 2 in 2018. Their last three summers though have been ended by Antrim, Leitrim and Longford. (+1)

27 Antrim

No stadium, 27th in championship rankings and 26th in the league. Their win over Louth in the qualifiers was their first since 2015. (+1)

28 Limerick

A win over Tipperary gave them their first Munster football win in seven years. Ranked 30th in the league and 26th in the championship. (+1)

29 Waterford

Ranked 29th in the league and likewise in championship, they top Wexford because they went a round further last summer. (+3)

30 Wexford

Ranked 27th in the league, where they’ll remain in Division 4 next year, and just one championship win in three years. (-5)

31 Wicklow

There’s only one Leinster team in the top eight, two in the top 10. And seven in the bottom half. Wicklow last won a match in 2014, against Offaly. (-1)

32 London

Only technicalities separated the bottom few teams who are all in Division 4, and all exited the championship in round 1, three summers running. (-1)

33 New York

Since entering the Connacht championship in 1999 they’ve yet to win a match, and they do not have a team in the national leagues. (No change)