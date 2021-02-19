GAA confirm 12-week ban for Cork manager Ronan McCarthy

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has been handed a 12-week suspension by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee, under Rule 7.2 (e), for discrediting the association after a gathering of his players on the beach in Youghal took place on January 2nd, outside of the stipulated return to training date in the middle of the month.

Unlike in the case of his Down counterpart, Paddy Tally, whose similar challenge was heard last week and who was suspended for eight weeks, the CHC decided not to impose the minimum suspension under rule.

The committee met on Thursday night to consider McCarthy’s challenge to a 12-week ban, which had been proposed three weeks ago by the association’s management committee.

The fact that the matter had been remitted to Croke Park’s highest-ranking body was indicative of how seriously the breach of the training ban had been viewed at a time when coronavirus cases were shooting upwards.

Tally, whose team is coincidentally in the same section of the national league as Cork, faced a similar charge last week in respect of a team gathering at Abbey CBS Newry.

Unlike the Ulster county, Cork had also originally chosen to challenge the recommended punishment of the forfeiture of one home match in the league, under Rule 6.45, which governs collective training outside of the window determined by the GAA but earlier this week, they withdrew the challenge.

Like Tally, McCarthy and Cork vigorously disputed that the county did anything unsafe and argued they had observed Covid protocols at all times. The issue remained, however, that any gatherings were clearly contrary to the GAA’s directive that there be no collective training until mid-January.

As defined by the rule, “Collective training is where one or more player(s) is/are required to be at a specific place at a specific time on a specific date. Intercounty panels may return to collective training and/or games for the following year on a timetable determined annually by the Central Council.”

In a brief statement released on Friday morning, the GAA said:

“The Central Hearings Committee found the Infraction - ‘Misconduct considered to have discredited the asssociation’ proven and imposed the following penalty:

“12 weeks suspension from 18ú Feabhra 2021”

There was no indication whether the Cork manager intends to avail of the option to appeal the suspension to the Central Appeals Committee but as the clock is running on it already and with little sign of any imminent return to play, it is likely that he will leave the matter rest.