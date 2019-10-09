Former Down All-Ireland winner Eamonn Burns dies suddenly

Bryansford player won All-Ireland titles in 1991 and 1994 and later managed the county

Down manager Eamonn Burns pictured during the Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal in Clones in June 2018. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Former Down All-Ireland winner Eamonn Burns has died suddenly at the age of 55.

Burns from the Bryansford club was part of All-Ireland winning sides in 1991 and 1994 and went on to manage the Down senior team.

From a strong GAA family, Burns made his senior debut in 1987 and would score two points from midfield in the victory over Meath in 1991 that ended a barren 23-year gap since the Ulster county last won the Sam Maguire.

Burns played at right half back in the 1994 win over Dublin and he was part of the jubilee team introduced to the crowd at the recent All-Ireland Final.

Burns took over the management of the Down senior footballers after Jim McCorry stepped down in 2015, leading them to an Ulster Final in 2017 where they lost to Tyrone. He resigned from the role in the summer of 2018.

