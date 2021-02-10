Former Cork football captain Christy Ryan dies, aged 63

St Finbarr’s player won club All-Irelands in both football and hurling

Cork’s Christy Ryan in action against Frank Broderick of Galway during the 1987 All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Cork’s Christy Ryan in action against Frank Broderick of Galway during the 1987 All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The death has taken place of Christy Ryan, captain of the Cork team that won the National Football League in 1980. Also a multiple All-Ireland winner with his club, St Finbarr’s, he was 63.

A talented minor in both codes, he went on to win club All-Irelands in hurling (1978) and football (1980, ’81 and ’87) as well as representing the county footballers. The 1980 league, where Cork defeated Kerry in the final, was followed by Munster championship success in 1983 as captain and ’87.

The former year was famous for the last-gasp goal by Tadhg Murphy that beat Kerry in the provincial final, although Cork lost to Dublin in that year’s replayed All-Ireland semi-final.

In 1987 Christy Ryan lined out at full forward, as Cork beat Kerry in a replayed Munster final and reached that year’s All-Ireland, only to lose to Meath.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.