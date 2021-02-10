Former Cork football captain Christy Ryan dies, aged 63

The death has taken place of Christy Ryan, captain of the Cork team that won the National Football League in 1980. Also a multiple All-Ireland winner with his club, St Finbarr’s, he was 63.

A talented minor in both codes, he went on to win club All-Irelands in hurling (1978) and football (1980, ’81 and ’87) as well as representing the county footballers. The 1980 league, where Cork defeated Kerry in the final, was followed by Munster championship success in 1983 as captain and ’87.

The former year was famous for the last-gasp goal by Tadhg Murphy that beat Kerry in the provincial final, although Cork lost to Dublin in that year’s replayed All-Ireland semi-final.

In 1987 Christy Ryan lined out at full forward, as Cork beat Kerry in a replayed Munster final and reached that year’s All-Ireland, only to lose to Meath.