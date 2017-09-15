Football final day entertainment to include Imelda May and Air Corps fly-past

The GAA has announced that Imelda May will entertain the crowd at Croke Park on Sunday during half-time of the All-Ireland senior football final.

Last month, the Dublin singer performed the Irish national anthem in Las Vegas before the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

It has not been announced what singles she will perform on Sunday during the Dublin versus Mayo game (3.30pm throw-in) – perhaps “Mayhem” or “Five Good Men” will be appropriate.

Musical act ‘Blás’ will perform at half-time in the minor match, which sees Derry taking on Kerry (1.15pm throw-in)

Spectators at Croke park will also witness a fly-past from the Air Corps towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The Defence Forces will also be represented on the day by a colour party in the build up to the game.

This year’s jubilee team – Donegal 1992 – will also be introduced to the crowd between the two games on Sunday.

The game is a sell-out, so there will be no public sale of tickets.