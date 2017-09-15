Football final day entertainment to include Imelda May and Air Corps fly-past

‘Blás’ to also perform at Croke Park this weekend

Damian Cullen

Dublin singer Imelda May. Photograph: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Dublin singer Imelda May. Photograph: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

 

The GAA has announced that Imelda May will entertain the crowd at Croke Park on Sunday during half-time of the All-Ireland senior football final.

Last month, the Dublin singer performed the Irish national anthem in Las Vegas before the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

It has not been announced what singles she will perform on Sunday during the Dublin versus Mayo game (3.30pm throw-in) – perhaps “Mayhem” or “Five Good Men” will be appropriate.

Musical act ‘Blás’ will perform at half-time in the minor match, which sees Derry taking on Kerry (1.15pm throw-in)

Spectators at Croke park will also witness a fly-past from the Air Corps towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The Defence Forces will also be represented on the day by a colour party in the build up to the game.

This year’s jubilee team – Donegal 1992 – will also be introduced to the crowd between the two games on Sunday.

The game is a sell-out, so there will be no public sale of tickets.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.