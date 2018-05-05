Football championship will be diminished by Diarmuid Connolly’s absence
Likes of Mayo, Kerry and Tyrone fully aware Dublin now without a proven serial winner
Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly is not available for selection for the upcoming 2018 GAA Championship. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
In the giddy minutes (city euphoria, Mayo returned to Virgil’s Mourning Fields), just after Dublin won their third All-Ireland in a row last September, the television cameras caught an on-field exchange in which Diarmuid Connolly happily reminded a team-mate that this was their fourth title now.