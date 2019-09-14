Five star Dublin reach the promised land

Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15

Dublin became the first side to claim five All-Ireland titles in a row after another mesmeric final against Kerry at Croke Park. An Eoin Murchan goal at the start of the second half proved to be the difference on an evening when Jim Gavin’s all-conquering side wrote their names into the history books.

Kerry pushed the champions all the way, fighting back from poor starts to both halves, but never led over the 70 minutes and could have few complaints as Dublin underscored their All-Ireland dominance of recent years.

The side’s were level at the break following a first half in which Dublin didn’t kick a single wide. The defending champions had eased into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead with Ciaran Kilkenny and Paul Mannion scoring two apiece but, as with the drawn game, Kerry began to find their range in the second quarter and clawed back that advantage.

Dublin’s James McCarthy and Brian Fenton with David Moran of Kerry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The sides went toe-to-toe thereafter - Kerry might feel aggrieved that Con O’Callaghan escaped sanction when dragging down Tadhg Morley when he was through on goal - and were level at 0-10 to 0-10 at the interval.

Dublin lost Jack McCaffrey for the second half to what appeared to be a hamstring injury with Diarmuid Connolly replacing him. And again, it was Gavin’s side who raced out of the blocks as Eoin Murchan sprinted through the heart of the Kerry defence straight from the throw-in before coolly slotting the ball home.

Again Kerry refused to buckle and set about reducing the arrears once more but when Stephen O’Brien was denied by Stephen Cluxton, Dublin strengthened their grip with a fourth Paul Mannion point putting them four clear with 15 minutes to play. Niall Scully blazed a goal effort of his own over the bar but Dublin had enough in hand to keep Kerry at arm’s length.

Full report from Malachy Clerkin to follow