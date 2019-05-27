First qualifier draw sees Fermanagh host Monaghan

Monaghan will host Fermanagh in Clones in the first-round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers, following Monday morning’s draw.

Monaghan were knocked out of last year’s championship by a late Fermanagh goal at Healy Park.

Longford’s draw with Kildare on Sunday means the sides will meet again next Sunday with the losers facing into round one of the qualifiers the following weekend.

That team will travel to take on fellow Leinster team Carlow. Along with Fermanagh and Kildare, the other Division Two county in the draw - Tipperary - will face Down in Newry.

All of the first round dates, times and venues will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday with the games taking place on the weekend of June 8th/9th. Extra-time and a shoot-out will be required if any match ends in a draw.

The first team drawn in each tie will play at home, except where a Division One or Two team is drawn against a Division Three or Four side. In that case, the Division Three or Four will enjoy home advantage. Which explains why Tipperary travel to Down, despite being drawn out first.

However, the GAA did note that all venues are “subject to approval by the Central Competitions Control Committee and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.”

Talking after Monday's draw, GAA president John Horan reaffirmed his intention to have a tiered championship in place for the 2020 football championship. While he also revealed that Eddie Sullivan (former St Sylvesters, Dublin club chairman) will chair the new GAA fixtures review committee, who will be required to make three proposals to deal with the current problems with the GAA calendar.

Round One

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Longford/Kildare

Westmeath v Waterford