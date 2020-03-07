Fermanagh heading for the trapdoor after heavy Armagh defeat

Fermanagh 0-10 Armagh 3-14

Relegation is staring Fermanagh in the face as rampant Armagh had far too much power and panache for a very weakened Erne outfit at a wet and windy Brewster Park on Saturday night.

Three superbly finished goals early in the first and second halves from Jamie Clarke and Mark Shields, and an opportunist finish from Aidan Nugent midway through the second half, put plenty of daylight between the sides.

Fermanagh were struck by an early treble-whammy, losing full-back Che Cullen, midfielder Eoin Donnelly and full-forward Conall Jones before the match began.

And they were struck another hammer blow when Rian O’Neill sent a long ball between dangerman Jamie Clarke and Fermanagh’s Jonny Cassidy.

And the elegant Armagh corner forward slid the ball low to the net under the diving body of Erne keeper James McGrath in the third minute.

That set the tone for almost total dominance from a vastly superior and physical Armagh side, who totally outplayed Fermanagh and were well worth their 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the break.

It got no better from the disappointing home side who shipped two more goals in the 40th and 55th minutes courtesy of Shields and Nugent to effectively seal this very one-sided encounter.

Fermanagh: J McGrath; J Cassidy, J Allen, K McDonnell: E Shields; J McMahon (0-1) Shane McGullion; R Jones (0-2), R O’Callaghan; A Breen, U Kelm, C Corrigan (0-1); Stephen McGullion (0-1), E McManus (0-4, four frees), D McGurn. Subs: D McCusker for J Allen (30 mins), K Connor for J Cassidy, T Corrigan (0-1) for Shane McGullion (38) C Jones for R O’Callaghan (44), T Bogue for Stephen McGullion. Yellow card; E McManus (23), Shane McGullion (31), J Cassidy (34), D McCusker (40), C Corrigan (38)

Armagh: B Hughes, P Burns, B Donaghy, A Forker (1-0); Jarlath Og Burns (0-1), S Sheridan, A Nugent (1-2); N Grimley (0-1), O O’Neill (0-3); R Grugan (0-3, three frees), S Campbell, M Shields; J Clarke (1-0), R O’Neill (0-4, one 45), R Kennedy. Subs: J Morgan for P Burns, E Rafferty for J Clarke (64 mins) G McCabe for R Grugan (68), A McKay for O O’Neill (69). Yellow Cards; P Burns (60), R O’Neill (72)

Referee: C Branagan (Down).