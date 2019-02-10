Evan O’Carroll inspires Laois to comfortable win over Sligo

Martin Scully red card and two second half goals save some embarrassment for Sligo

Laois proved far too strong for Sligo in O’Moore Park on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Laois 2-18 Sligo 2-10

Second-half goals from Stephen Attride and Donie Kingston helped Laois to an eight-point win over Sligo in O’Moore Park.

Inspired by Evan O’Carroll - who finished with 0-8 - Laois were 12 points up midway through the second half but Sligo battled to the end as two goals from substitute Barry O’Gorman and the sending off of Marty Scully meant the home side endured a nervous finish.

Laois led 0-9 to 0-6 at the break and were 2-13 to 0-7 ahead by the 50th minute.

Sligo kept battling but they couldn’t close the gap and fell to their third defeat in a row.

LAOIS: G Brody; D Seale, S Nerney, G Dillon; M Scully, S Attride (1-0), C Begley; K Meaney, J O’Loughlin; D O’Reilly (0-1), D Kingston (1-3, one mark), C Boyle (0-1); P Cahillane (0-2, one free), E O’Carroll (0-8, one free, one mark), M Barry (0-1). Subs: R Tyrell for Meaney (45 mins), S O’Flynn for Boyle (57), E Lowry for Barry (59), C Murphy (0-2) for O’Carroll, R Munnelly for Cahillane (66).

SLIGO: A Devaney (0-2, two frees); N Mullen, P Laffey, J Carr; L Nicholson, P McNamara, G O’Kelly-Lynch; P Kilcoyne, A McIntyre; L Gaughan (0-3), S Carrabine, C Henry; A Marren (0-4, three frees), P O’Connor, N Murphy. Subs: B O’Gorman (2-1, one mark) for Murphy (14 mins), N Ewing for Henry (31), A McLoughlin for Carrabine (43), D Cummins for Nicholson (47).

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly)

