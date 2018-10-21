Erin’s Own edge low-scoring Antrim football final

With many family connections intertwining both squads it was a nervous affair
Cargin are the 2018 Antrim football champions. Photograph: John McIlwaine/Inpho

Erin’s Own, Cargin 0-5 Creggan Kickhams 0-4

Erin’s Own, Cargin came out on top by a single score against parish rivals Creggan Kickhams in Sunday’s Antrim SFC final at Ahoghill - lifting their third title in four years and their eighth in all.

With many family connections intertwining both squads, it was a predictably nervous affair with the sides sharing just four scores in the opening half. Micheal Magill got Cargin off the mark with a fine effort in the second minute but the game produced few more memorable moments.

A Kevin Small brace had Creggan in the lead on 18 minutes before Ciaran Bradley ensured the sides would go in level at the break.

The sides were still level midway through the second half when Martin Johnston and Conor McCann wiped out scores from Cargin’s Tomas McCann and Bradley, and a Michael McCann point on 52 minutes proved to be the winner for the Erin’s Own men in a low-scoring encounter.

Erin’s Own: J McNabb; D McKeever, K O’Boyle, J Laverty; T Scullion, J Crozier, M Kane; G McCann, M McCann (0-1); J Carron, J Gribben, C Bradley (0-2); E McGrogan, M Magill (0-1), T McCann.

Subs: K Close for J Carron (38 mins), D Johnston for E McGrogan (42 mins), G McCorley for K O’Boyle (47 mins), K McShane for G McCann (50 mins).

Creggan Kickhams: O Kerr; A Maguire, R Johnston, Conor McCann; S Maguire, T McCann, R McCann; Conor McCann (0-1), K Rice; O McLarnon, K Small (0-2, 0-1 free), F Burke; M Rodgers, C Small, L Quinn.

Subs: M Johnston (0-1) for M Rodgers (12 mins), T McAleer for O McLarnon (38 mins), D McGuckian for F Burke (53 mins), P Coey for K Rice (56 mins).

Referee: K Doherty (Rasharkin).

