Ederney deny Derrygonnelly Harps six in a row in Fermanagh

Martin McGrath to the fore as underdogs recover from conceding early goal

Former Fermanagh midfielder Martin McGrath rolled back the years in Sunday’s county final. File photograph: Inpho

Ederney 2-8 Derrygonnelly Harps 1-6

Former All Star Martin McGrath turned in a man of the match display to lead Ederney to their first Fermanagh county title in 52 years on Sunday.

The underdogs beat reigning champions Derrygonnelly Harps who were aiming to equal Enniskillen Gaels’ six in a row record from 1998-2003.

This was a thoroughly deserved victory for the winners who recovered very well from a bad start where they were hit by a superb goal from Harps’ teenage starlet Micheal Glynn.

They bounced back through a converted penalty in the 12th minute from Mark McCauley and led by 1-5 to 1-1 at the break, before Sean Cassidy’s 48th minute goal sealed a memorable win.

Ederney: C Snow; M Maguire, St McElrone, P Maguire; D McCusker, F Gillen, J Britton (0-1); M McGrath (0-1), C McGee; P McKervey, M McCauley, (1-2 1-0 penalty), Paul McCusker (0-1); L Harron, S Cassidy (1-2), R Morris (0-1) Subs: E Cassidy for J Britton (18 mins), D Deazley for P McKervey (57 mins), E Ferris for R Morris (62 mins) O McGee for C McGee (64 mins), Darren McCusker for S Cassidy (65 mins).

Derrygonnelly Harps: J Kelly; A McKenna, T Daly, M Jones; L Jones, Gareth McGovern, G McGinley; S McGullion (0-1), R Jones; E McHugh, C Jones (0-3 frees), D Cassidy; M Glynn (1-2, 0-2 frees), Gavin McGovern, G McKenna. Subs: J Love for Gareth McGovern (40 mins), K Cassidy for Gavin McGovern (43 mins) Shane McGullion for G McKenna (50 mins), R McHugh for G McGinley (56 mins) S Gilroy for D Cassidy (58 mins).

Referee: N Cullen (Erne Gaels)

