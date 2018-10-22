East Kerry and Dingle may face action after mass brawl

Sides met in the Kerry SFC semi-final but the game was overshadowed by violence
A fight broke out between East Kerry and Dingle’s Kerry SFC semi-final replay.

A fight broke out between East Kerry and Dingle’s Kerry SFC semi-final replay.

 

The Kerry County Board have said they are waiting for the referee’s report from the meeting between East Kerry and Dingle before they take any action on the mass brawl that broke out during the second half.

Dingle coasted into the Kerry SFC final with their semi-final replay win but the match was marred by the scenes in the second half when Paudie Clifford appeared to react badly to some rough treatment being handed out to his brother.

That led to a fight on the sidelines between coaches and players at the end of which Clifford and two coaches were sent to the stands.

On Monday the Kerry County Board released a short statement which read: “Following on from yesterday’s game in Austin Stack Park, the CCC are awaiting the referee’s report and will proceed accordingly.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.