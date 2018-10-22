East Kerry and Dingle may face action after mass brawl

The Kerry County Board have said they are waiting for the referee’s report from the meeting between East Kerry and Dingle before they take any action on the mass brawl that broke out during the second half.

Dingle coasted into the Kerry SFC final with their semi-final replay win but the match was marred by the scenes in the second half when Paudie Clifford appeared to react badly to some rough treatment being handed out to his brother.

That led to a fight on the sidelines between coaches and players at the end of which Clifford and two coaches were sent to the stands.

On Monday the Kerry County Board released a short statement which read: “Following on from yesterday’s game in Austin Stack Park, the CCC are awaiting the referee’s report and will proceed accordingly.”