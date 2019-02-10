Early goals set Clare on their way to statement win over Cork

Clare 3-13 Cork 1-10

Clare made an early season statement against their Munster rivals Cork as they easily dismissed the challenge of a disappointing Rebels team at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday.

The home side got off to a dream start with early goals by David Tubridy and Conall Ó hAiniféin, either side of a Cork point by Mathew Taylor. Colm Collins’ men dominated the opening half and lead by 2-6 to 0-6 at the break. The second half began with a Clare point by Clare substitute Sean Collins, while Cork replied with a Liam O’Donovan score.

Clare’s ability to defend stoutly in the second period had a keen bearing on the final outcome. The Banner County pushed on and held a 2-10 to 0-8 lead by the 62nd minute. Cork were then thrown a lifeline moments later when team captain Ian Maguire punched to the net, to narrow the gap. But that was as close as the Leesiders got. The hosts regrouped, picked off a few points and bagged a third goal deep into injury time through another substitute, Kieran Malone.

This was Clare’s first win in three outings, while Cork now have just a single point on the table.

Clare: P De Loughery, K Harnett, C Brennan, G Kelly, D Ryan (0-1), A Fitzgerald, C Ó hAinifein (1-0), G Brennan, D Bohannon, C O’Dea, K Sexton, J Malone (0-1), D Tubridy (1-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), D Masterson (0-1), C Finucane (0-2).

Subs: P Lillis for Bohannon (h-t), S Collins (0-1) for Sexton (h-t), K Malone (1-0) for Lillis (53 mins), A Sweeney for Masterson (63), C Murray for Finucane (70).

Cork: M White, K O’Donovan, K Flahive, C Dennehy, J Loughrey, S Cronin (0-1), M Taylor (0-2), I Maguire (1-0), R O’Toole, R Deane, L Connolly (0-3, 0-2 frees), M Collins, M Hurley (0-1), T Clancy, S Sherlock (0-2 frees).

Subs: L O’Donovan (0-1) for Loughrey (9 mins), A Browne for Cronin (48), P Walsh for O’Donovan (48), P Kelleher for Clancy (60), D Gore for Sherlock (60).

Referee: P Neilan(Roscommon).