Dunnamaggin see off brave Castleblayney to take junior hurling title

AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling final: Dunnamaggin 1-17 Castleblayney 1-13

Dunnamaggin have claimed the AIB All-Ireland Junior Intermediate Club title with a come from behind win against Castleblaney in Croke Park.

The South Kilkenny men hit the last seven scores of the game as they needed every fibre in their being to get over the line with Thomas Maher nailing four high pressure shots to lead the charge.

It was expected to be an hour long coronation for the men from Kilkenny, but it proved to be anything but, as Castleblaney fought valiantly, exceeding expectation.

Fergal Rafter led the Farney men’s campaign hitting nine points over the course of the hour as the ‘Blaney full back line held strong throughout the hour.

The Ulster Champions led 1-8 to 1-5 in the break and it was nip and tuck right until the death before the final seven scores of the game from Dunamaggin ensured the national crown returned to Kilkenny.

Intermediate Club Hurling final: Ornamore-Magee 2-18 Charleville 1-15

Niall Burke landed 1-10 as Oranmore-Magee came from six behind to beat Charleville and claim the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling crown.

Jack O’Callaghan and Cathal O’Carroll saw red in the second half forcing the Cork side to play much of the second stanza with thirteen men.

Darragh Fitzgibbon hit the first six scores of the game as Oranmore hit five early wides.

Burke led the Galway champions charge but Andrew Cagney’s goal just before the break ensured that the Munster champions led 1-10 to 0-7.

Fitzgibbon and Burke had a battle within the war as the two held the brunt of the scoring.

The Tribesmen took full control as their opponents went down to thirteen men, Burke nailing a penalty to give his side the ascendancy.

Sean McInerney’s, brother of Georoid, landed a major with ten to play confirming the win and All-Ireland glory for Oranmore.

DUNNAMAGGIN: Seaghan O’Neill; Mark Heffernan, Noel Hickey, Victor Costello; Michael Cody, William Phelan, Andrew Fitzpatrick; Darren Fitzpatrick ( 0-01), Eoghan Kearney (0-01, 0-01f); Thomas Maher (0-07, 0-04f, 0-0165), John Fitzpatrick (1-03), Darragh O’Keefe (0-01); Ronan Coffey (0-02), Ray Cody (0-02), Adam Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Jack Brett for M Heffernan (36), Ian Walsh for A Fitzpatrick (46).

CASTLEBLAYNEY: Paddy Collins; Eoin Leonard, Jim McHugh, Colin Merrick; Aaron Kenny, Peter Treanor, Cormac McNally (0-01); Brian Flanagan, Paddy Finnegan; Brian McGuigan (1-01), Mark Treanor, Hugh Byrne (0-02); Fergal Rafter (0-09, 0-06f, 0-0165), Craig Callan, Pauric Malone.

Subs: Fintan Finnegan for P Malone (55).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).

CHARLEVILLE: Cian Collins; Darren Butler, Jack Meade, Finbarr Cagney; Alan Dennehy, Jack Buckley, Cathal Carroll; Jack O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Connor (0-1); Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-10, 7f, 1 65), Darren Casey, Jack Doyle (0-1); Andrew Cagney (1-1), Daniel O’Flynn (0-1), Conor Buckley (0-1).

Subs: Tim Hawe for O’Connor (53).

ORANMORE MAREE: Rory McInerney; Sean Bannon, Shane Geoghegan, Alan Bannon; Mark Hanniffy, Gearoid McInerney (0-1), Liam Keane; Niall Geoghegan, Rian Maher; Marcus Quinn, Alan Burke (0-3), Niall Burke (1-10, 5f, 1 65, 1 pen); Ross Malone, Padraic Keane (0-1), Sean McInerney (1-2).

Subs: Eanna Burke (0-1) for Quinn (44), Noel Qualter for Keane (50, blood), Simon Dunne for N Geoghegan (57).